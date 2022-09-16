Attorney General Stein unveils new resource to keep students safe online

Attorney General Josh Stein at Cleveland Elementary School
Attorney General Josh Stein at Cleveland Elementary School(Attorney General Josh Stein's office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Attorney General Josh Stein has released a new resource on internet safety to help parents and caregivers keep their kids safe online.

Stein’s office says he visited Cleveland Elementary School in Clayton, Johnston County, to announce the North Carolina Department of Justice’s tech safety agreement.

The attorney general says the resource is meant to create discussions with children about how they can stay safe online, be on the alert for warning signs of scams and predatory behavior, and make good decisions,

The technology safety agreement, which Stein hopes will open conversations between children and adults while keeping them and their personal information safe, can be found here.

“Keeping our kids safe wherever they are is job one for parents and our state government,” Stein said. “More and more, that’s online. With our students back in school, I want to provide parents a useful tool to help them have important conversations with their children about online safety and responsible screen time.”

More information from Stein’s office on internet safety is available here.

