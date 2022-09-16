ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina

ATF agents
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. - Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina.

News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.

The ATF warns that those responsible for the thefts might try to sell the ammunition to federal firearms licensees in the area.

Officials also ask anyone who encounters suspicious activity that might be related to the theft to contact the nearest ATF field office.

