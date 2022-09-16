5th ranked J.H. Rose volleyball sweeps Ayden-Grifton

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose volleyball playing at Ayden-Grifton The 5th ranked Rampants showing why they are ranked so high Helen Wilford the kill. They won the first set big.

As they did in the 2nd set. Huge block at the net by Emily Smith.

The Chargers Avery Tittle says you aren’t getting me twice. She gets the sneaky side hit to drop in for the point.

Rose overpowered Ayden-Grifton as Amelia Taft drops in another kill.

Rose sweeps the match 3-0. The Rampants are 14-1.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.