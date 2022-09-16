5th ranked J.H. Rose volleyball sweeps Ayden-Grifton

Rampants 3, Chargers 0
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose volleyball playing at Ayden-Grifton The 5th ranked Rampants showing why they are ranked so high Helen Wilford the kill. They won the first set big.

As they did in the 2nd set. Huge block at the net by Emily Smith.

The Chargers Avery Tittle says you aren’t getting me twice. She gets the sneaky side hit to drop in for the point.

Rose overpowered Ayden-Grifton as Amelia Taft drops in another kill.

Rose sweeps the match 3-0. The Rampants are 14-1.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Grande
Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday
South Central High School football coach Kendrick Parker has announced he is stepping away from...
South Central High head football coach steps down
Steven Ingram
Man turns himself in nearly year and a half after overdose crime
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house on Sept. 13, 2022
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house after report of drink tampering & sexual assault
Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case

Latest News

ECU women's soccer earns coach Gary Higgins first win with the program.
ECU soccer knocks off 19th ranked SMU
Greenville's Paul competing for USA at Davis Cup
Greenville’s Paul having top pro season, competing for Team USA at Davis Cup in Scotland
The Pirates are off to a 1-1 start at home, which has boosted revenue for local businesses
Greenville businesses see increased revenue during the first two weeks of ECU football season
South Central High School football coach Kendrick Parker has announced he is stepping away from...
South Central High head football coach steps down