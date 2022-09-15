Wayne County deputies offering reward for information on homicide of Greenville man

Alex Sharpless
Alex Sharpless(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County deputies are asking for the public’s help in sharing information related to the homicide of a Greenville man.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Sharpless, 21, was found dead on Watershed Road, east of Goldsboro, on July 13th of this year. Deputies are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for his death.

WITN reported on July 13th that Greenville police were searching for Sharpless after he was reported missing by a family member who last saw him leaving his house in Greenville on July 8th.

The family member said Sharpless left the Stantonsburg Road area in a dark gray or black 2012 Acura and was possibly headed toward Greene County. He was also connected to both the Kinston and Goldsboro areas.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (919) 705-6567 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255.

