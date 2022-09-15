State officials asking people to be on the lookout for missing, endangered Duplin County woman

Olean Hall
Olean Hall(North Carolina Silver Alert)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -State officials are asking the community to be on the lookout for a Duplin County woman who is missing and endangered.

They are asking people to seek Olean Hall. Officials say she could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The 76-year-old is about five feet and four inches tall. She has black hair that is medium length and brown eyes.

Officials believe she could be heading towards Warsaw. Anyone with information is asked to call the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 296-1911.

