South Central High head football coach steps down
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central High School has announced that its head football coach has stepped down.
Kendrick Parker made the following statement on Wednesday: “I have chosen to step down as head football coach to focus on family and personal reasons.”
Robert Wolbert is the interim head coach.
