South Central High head football coach steps down

South Central High School
South Central High School(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Sep. 14, 2022
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central High School has announced that its head football coach has stepped down.

Kendrick Parker made the following statement on Wednesday: “I have chosen to step down as head football coach to focus on family and personal reasons.”

Robert Wolbert is the interim head coach.

