Silver Alert issued for missing Chowan County man possibly headed to Greenville

William Johnson
William Johnson(North Carolina Center for Missing Persons)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Chowan County man that officials say may be endangered.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says William Johnson, 85, may be headed to Greenville. He was last seen in Edenton and has a 2013 Hyundai Sonata with a North Carolina license plate of JAA6408.

Johnson is described as a man with short hair, brown eyes, who stands five feet, nine inches tall, and weighs 155 pounds.

The center says Johnson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone who may know Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-4444 or 911.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

