Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Regal Greenville Grande is closing as of Thursday, Sept. 15th.

The movie theater, located at 750 Greenville Blvd SE, has the announcement on its website, saying it hopes people check out its Regal North Hills location.

Cineworld Group and its subsidiaries (including Regal Cinemas) announced on Sept. 7th that they began Chapter 11 cases in the United States Bankruptcy Court.

The British entertainment company said in the press release: “As part of the Chapter 11 cases, Cineworld, with the expected support of its secured lenders, will seek to implement a de-leveraging transaction that will significantly reduce the group’s debt, strengthen its balance sheet and provide the financial strength and flexibility to accelerate, and capitalise on, Cineworld’s strategy in the cinema industry.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.