Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Regal Greenville Grande is closing as of Thursday, Sept. 15th.

The movie theater, located at 750 Greenville Blvd SE, has the announcement on its website, saying it hopes people check out its Regal North Hills location.

Cineworld Group and its subsidiaries (including Regal Cinemas) announced on Sept. 7th that they began Chapter 11 cases in the United States Bankruptcy Court.

The British entertainment company said in the press release: “As part of the Chapter 11 cases, Cineworld, with the expected support of its secured lenders, will seek to implement a de-leveraging transaction that will significantly reduce the group’s debt, strengthen its balance sheet and provide the financial strength and flexibility to accelerate, and capitalise on, Cineworld’s strategy in the cinema industry.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
Greenville police took the shooting suspect in custody here on Deck Street.
Shooting suspect arrested after Greenville high school put on lockdown
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house on Sept. 13, 2022
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house after report of drink tampering & sexual assault
Board members look to possibly remove high honor from graduation
Pitt Co. school board considers removing valedictorian/salutatorian speakers from graduations
Man behind bars for drug charges
Man arrested in Beaufort County with about $130,000 worth of drugs