Police say OBX couple killed in murder-suicide

Shooting
Shooting(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A couple on the Outer Banks is dead in what police say was a murder-suicide.

It happened on Burns Drive in Kill Devil Hills around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Jennifer Hultzman lived with several roommates at the Burns Drive home, including the suspect.

They say for reasons that remain unclear, Tommy Pursley shot the 49-year-old Hultzman on the second floor front porch, then went inside and shot himself.

Police said a 9mm semiautomatic handgun used was owned by the 63-year-old man.

Officers say the two did not have a relationship beyond being roommates for approximately five years.

The SBI was called in for technical assistance in the case.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Grande
Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday
South Central High School football coach Kendrick Parker has announced he is stepping away from...
South Central High head football coach steps down
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house on Sept. 13, 2022
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house after report of drink tampering & sexual assault
Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
Steven Ingram
Man turns himself in nearly year and a half after overdose crime

Latest News

Cancun
Bahamas & Cancun two nonstop destinations launching at RDU in November
Parents pick up their kids from Northside High School in Jacksonville after police say two...
Jacksonville releases heavily redacted police recordings from high school stabbing
Alex Sharpless
Wayne County deputies offering reward for information on homicide of Greenville man
Devin Maurice Hyman
Man wanted in Edgecombe County murder caught
Greenville Grande
Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday