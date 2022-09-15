Police say OBX couple killed in murder-suicide

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A couple on the Outer Banks is dead in what police say was a murder-suicide.

It happened on Burns Drive in Kill Devil Hills around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Jennifer Hultzman lived with several roommates at the Burns Drive home, including the suspect.

They say for reasons that remain unclear, Tommy Pursley shot the 49-year-old Hultzman on the second floor front porch, then went inside and shot himself.

Police said a 9mm semiautomatic handgun used was owned by the 63-year-old man.

Officers say the two did not have a relationship beyond being roommates for approximately five years.

The SBI was called in for technical assistance in the case.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.