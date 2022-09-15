Man wanted in Edgecombe County murder caught

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted in a homicide that happened over the weekend.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Devin Hyman was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st-degree murder.

Deputies said Monday that they got a call around 10:50 p.m. Saturday that a person was unresponsive on Rainey Street in Princeville.

When deputies got there, they say they found Kel’zavion Branch, of Tarboro, dead. His cause of death has still not been released.

Deputies say Hyman was taken in front of a magistrate and has been jailed under no bond.

