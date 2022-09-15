Man wanted in Edgecombe County murder caught

Devin Maurice Hyman
Devin Maurice Hyman(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted in a homicide that happened over the weekend.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Devin Hyman was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st-degree murder.

Deputies said Monday that they got a call around 10:50 p.m. Saturday that a person was unresponsive on Rainey Street in Princeville.

When deputies got there, they say they found Kel’zavion Branch, of Tarboro, dead. His cause of death has still not been released.

Deputies say Hyman was taken in front of a magistrate and has been jailed under no bond.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Grande
Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday
South Central High School football coach Kendrick Parker has announced he is stepping away from...
South Central High head football coach steps down
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house on Sept. 13, 2022
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house after report of drink tampering & sexual assault
Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
Steven Ingram
Man turns himself in nearly year and a half after overdose crime

Latest News

Cancun
Bahamas & Cancun two nonstop destinations launching at RDU in November
Parents pick up their kids from Northside High School in Jacksonville after police say two...
Jacksonville releases heavily redacted police recordings from high school stabbing
Alex Sharpless
Wayne County deputies offering reward for information on homicide of Greenville man
Greenville Grande
Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday