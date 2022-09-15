Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies and mild afternoons; Tracking Fiona

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The nice weather is hanging around for the next several days. High pressure to our west will slowly move toward the mid Atlantic states over the next few days keeping our skies mostly sunny Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will continue to start near the 60° mark for most and max out in the low to mid 80s. A breeze out of the northeast will help keep the humidity low all the way through the weekend.

As we head through next week, skies will remain sunny and clear with just a few high clouds over the coast. Dry weather will last into early week before we start to see the humidity sneak back in by Wednesday. Highs are expected to return to the upper 80s to low 90s by next Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall remains absent from the forecast through at least Wednesday of next week.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Fiona. The sixth named storm of the season came together abruptly late Wednesday evening, and is expected to continue its westward track over the next four days. The current track has Fiona impacting the Leeward Islands on Friday, Puerto Rico on Saturday and the Dominican Republic on Sunday will maintaining tropical storm strength. From there, the official track of the storm turns slightly northward, pointing Fiona towards the Turks and Caicos. The U.S. will not feel any impacts from Fiona over the next five days, however we need to track it closely from there.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and comfortable. High of 83. Winds: N 5-10.

Friday

Mostly sunny and nice. High of 82. Winds: NE 5-10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 83. Winds: ENE 5-10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 86. Winds: E 5-10.

Monday

Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 89. Winds: E 5-10

