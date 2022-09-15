Jacksonville releases heavily redacted police recordings from high school stabbing

Parents pick up their kids from Northside High School in Jacksonville after police say two...
Parents pick up their kids from Northside High School in Jacksonville after police say two students were stabbed by another student(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police released more public records related to the deadly stabbing at Northside High School two weeks ago today.

Saddique Melvin was killed, while another student was sent to the hospital with injuries in the September 1st attack.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with voluntary manslaugter, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a school official, and possess a weapon on school campus/property. A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy have both been charged with two counts of assault and disorderly conduct at school.

Shortly after the crime, WITN sought the release of all police radio recordings which are public documents under North Carolina’s Public Records Act. Police this afternoon released a heavily redacted recording, eliminating any reference to the nature of the call at the high school and even appearing to censor uses of the word “student” from any part of the recording.

WITN did learn that the stabbing happened on the second floor of the high school near the media center.

There is no provision in the open records statute that mentions the redaction of police radio recordings and WITN continues to press Jacksonville police to release these public records.

