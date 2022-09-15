Individual income tax returns with extensions due on Oct. 15

Income tax return
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Taxpayers who file individual income tax returns on a calendar year and were given an extension must file their returns by Oct. 15th.

The 2021 returns were originally due on April 15th, but some taxpayers were given valid extensions.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue says Oct. 15th falls on a Saturday, so the returns can be filed by Oct. 17th, the following Monday.

WITN is told that taxpayers who mail those returns to the NCDOR must have them postmarked by Oct. 17th. Electronically-filed returns must be submitted by midnight on Oct. 17th.

For more information, click here.

