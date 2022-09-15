Greenville’s Paul having top pro season, competing for Team USA at Davis Cup in Scotland

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville native Tommy Paul is a professional tennis player on the ATP Tour. He has had one of his top seasons in his career this year and moved into top 30 in the world.

“Everyone has a different path you know,” says Greenville native and pro tennis player Tommy Paul, “But I have been steadily improving every year, I feel that way, and results show that too.”

Greenville’s Tommy Paul moved to 29th in the world and made it to career best rounds at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open this year. Reaching the third round in New York and the fourth round in London.

“I’ve really been enjoying the faster surfaces. I have a coach who has really been pushing me to play a more aggressive style of tennis,” Tommy says, “I played really well on grass. This was my first grass season this year and I really enjoyed my time out there. But, 80% of our season is played on hard. That’s a good surface to be your favorite. I would definitely say it is for me.”

Paul, like all pro tennis players, has been traveling the world to compete. The last few years have been challenging.

“Especially last year, and the year before, you had to travel with so many documents. Get tested every time you leave,” says Paul, “Now it’s getting back to normal.”

Playing without fans.

“It’s tough to motivate yourself when there is nobody there,” says Paul, “It is so quiet, you play an insane point and there is no reaction.”

Which makes it so sweet having them back.

“That’s like the dream when you start playing. To actually do it and have the crowds at the U.S. Open, which they gotta be the best crowds in the world, like it’s so much fun to play in front of them,” says Paul, “Feel the energy. It’s probably the best feeling in the world.”

Tommy is playing at the Davis Cup in Scotland for Team USA right now.

“I’ve been on the team a couple times but this is the first time where I play every match,” says Paul, “We have a small team this year. There’s only four of us. So, everyone has got to do their job. Everyone has got to do their part. We are all really excited to compete and go put on for our country.”

They won yesterday 2-1 over Great Britain and so did Tommy. He beat Dan Evans 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. He won this afternoon 6-1 and 6-4 over Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin helping the team improve to 2-0 in pool play.

“I’m excited, I’m confident and I know anyone on our team can beat anyone in the world,” Tommy says.

Paul and the US are one win away from qualifying for the Davis Cup finals. They face the Netherlands on Saturday to complete pool play. The knockout final rounds are in Spain in late November.

