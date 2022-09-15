Greenville Utilities gets 5 awards of excellence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With five new awards, Greenville Utilities continues a 17-year streak of receiving an award from ElectriCities.

Roy Jones, the CEO of ElectriCities, awarded the GUC Board of Commissioners with the awards on September 15th. GUC was given the awards in the following categories:

Grid Modernization

Value of Public Power

Wholesale Power Cost

Workforce Planning and Development

Continuous Improvement

“We’re not here to win awards, but when you do things the right way in the best interest of our customers and our community, awards often follow,” Tony Cannon, GUC general manager and CEO said.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.