Greenville Utilities gets 5 awards of excellence

Greenville Utilities
Greenville Utilities(Jackson Parrish)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With five new awards, Greenville Utilities continues a 17-year streak of receiving an award from ElectriCities.

Roy Jones, the CEO of ElectriCities, awarded the GUC Board of Commissioners with the awards on September 15th. GUC was given the awards in the following categories:

  • Grid Modernization
  • Value of Public Power
  • Wholesale Power Cost
  • Workforce Planning and Development
  • Continuous Improvement

“We’re not here to win awards, but when you do things the right way in the best interest of our customers and our community, awards often follow,” Tony Cannon, GUC general manager and CEO said.

