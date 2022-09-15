Greenville businesses see increased revenue during the first two weeks of ECU football season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The 2022 college football season is in full swing and the ECU Pirates have put together solid performances during the first two games of the season.

The purple and gold are off to a 1-1 start, but their week one matchup against ACC powerhouse North Carolina State drew big crowds to Greenville, bringing increased revenue to local businesses.

The game set record attendance numbers at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint general manager Adam Lorjuste says their business set some records of its own during the process.

“Along with the ECU stadium breaking records for attendance, we had a record-breaking week in sales,” Lorjuste said. “It was the most sales we’ve ever seen on one particular day and for that entire week. We are loving it, we are loving having people from out of town come experience our good burgers made from unconventional toppings such as mac and cheese on a burger because these are things that people haven’t seen.”

Despite the Pirates falling to the Wolfpack in a nail bitter, Fifth Street Hardware Restaurant and Taproom general manager Mike Cyzl says the support from fans has helped both the team and their business.

“Had a bar full of people and they were doing the cheer, gold purple, purple gold,” Cyzl said. “I was kind of amazed how much they were behind the football team so we definitely like having the football team and their success. Freeboot Friday’s right across the street helps us out a lot.”

The first four games of the season are at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and Lorjuste says it brings a level of excitement that the city of Greenville and local businesses thrive off.

“When the teams out there winning it creates this atmosphere of excitement in the city and no matter where you’re at you can feel that buzz,” Lorjuste said. “That buzz is what we want to keep going.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.