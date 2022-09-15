Fugitive wanted in Virginia arrested in New Bern on other sex offense charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in New Bern after he was wanted in the city and in Virginia for separate sex offenses.

The New Bern Police Department says Del Williams was wanted in Virginia on a fugitive warrant for second-degree forcible sex offense and failing to register as a sex offender. He faces the same charges in New Bern in separate, unrelated cases.

Police say that at the time of his arrest, Williams had a stolen firearm. Thus, he has also been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

WITN is told that Williams is identified in the State of Virginia as a “sexually violent predator.” The United States Marshals Carolina’s Regional Task Force helped arrest Williams in the Sunnyside community of New Bern.

Police say Williams is jailed in Craven County under a $750,000 bond for his charges in North Carolina and is under no bond for his fugitive warrant.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.