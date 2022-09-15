Fugitive wanted in Virginia arrested in New Bern on other sex offense charges

Del Williams
Del Williams(New Bern police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in New Bern after he was wanted in the city and in Virginia for separate sex offenses.

The New Bern Police Department says Del Williams was wanted in Virginia on a fugitive warrant for second-degree forcible sex offense and failing to register as a sex offender. He faces the same charges in New Bern in separate, unrelated cases.

Police say that at the time of his arrest, Williams had a stolen firearm. Thus, he has also been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

WITN is told that Williams is identified in the State of Virginia as a “sexually violent predator.” The United States Marshals Carolina’s Regional Task Force helped arrest Williams in the Sunnyside community of New Bern.

Police say Williams is jailed in Craven County under a $750,000 bond for his charges in North Carolina and is under no bond for his fugitive warrant.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Grande
Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday
South Central High School football coach Kendrick Parker has announced he is stepping away from...
South Central High head football coach steps down
Steven Ingram
Man turns himself in nearly year and a half after overdose crime
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house on Sept. 13, 2022
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house after report of drink tampering & sexual assault
Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case

Latest News

Wayne County deputies offering reward for information on homicide of Greenville man
Wayne County deputies offering reward for information on homicide of Greenville man
PCC to get more than $1 million in federal grants to bolster science program
PCC to get more than $1 million in federal grants to bolster science program
Catch the next installment of Chamber Connection on ENC at Three.
Chamber Connection: Fun times ahead in Farmville
Greenville Utilities
Greenville Utilities gets 5 awards of excellence