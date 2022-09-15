GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday morning’s drought monitor update shows some areas being added and some being removed from the “abnormally dry” status.

The abnormally dry conditions continue over northern counties (Jim Howard)

The updated drought monitor shows an expansion of the dry conditions across areas adjacent to the Albemarle Sound through the Outer Banks north of the Oregon Inlet. The dry conditions also continue to persist across Duplin county. On the positive side, Wayne and Wilson counties have been removed from the dry status.

Abnormally dry conditions across northern and western counties (Jim Howard)

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Thursday

Mostly sunny and comfortable. High of 83. Winds: N 5-10.

Friday

Partly sunny and nice. High of 82. Winds NE 5-10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 83. Wind ENE 5-10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 86. Wind E 5-10.

