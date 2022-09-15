Drought monitor update
The abnormally dry conditions persist over northern counties
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday morning’s drought monitor update shows some areas being added and some being removed from the “abnormally dry” status.
The updated drought monitor shows an expansion of the dry conditions across areas adjacent to the Albemarle Sound through the Outer Banks north of the Oregon Inlet. The dry conditions also continue to persist across Duplin county. On the positive side, Wayne and Wilson counties have been removed from the dry status.
Thursday
Mostly sunny and comfortable. High of 83. Winds: N 5-10.
Friday
Partly sunny and nice. High of 82. Winds NE 5-10.
Saturday
Mostly sunny and mild. High of 83. Wind ENE 5-10.
Sunday
Mostly sunny and mild. High of 86. Wind E 5-10.
