Drought monitor update

The abnormally dry conditions persist over northern counties
By Jim Howard
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday morning’s drought monitor update shows some areas being added and some being removed from the “abnormally dry” status.

The abnormally dry conditions continue over northern counties
The abnormally dry conditions continue over northern counties(Jim Howard)

The updated drought monitor shows an expansion of the dry conditions across areas adjacent to the Albemarle Sound through the Outer Banks north of the Oregon Inlet. The dry conditions also continue to persist across Duplin county. On the positive side, Wayne and Wilson counties have been removed from the dry status.

Abnormally dry conditions across northern and western counties
Abnormally dry conditions across northern and western counties(Jim Howard)

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Thursday

Mostly sunny and comfortable. High of 83. Winds: N 5-10.

Friday

Partly sunny and nice. High of 82. Winds NE 5-10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 83. Wind ENE 5-10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 86. Wind E 5-10.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Grande
Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house on Sept. 13, 2022
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house after report of drink tampering & sexual assault
Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
Shye’ Roberson
Greenville police release more information after shooting suspect arrested near high school
South Central High School football coach Kendrick Parker has announced he is stepping away from...
South Central High head football coach steps down

Latest News

CarolinaEast Foundation
CarolinaEast Foundation gives out grant money to several area non-profits
Fiona is tracking to the west at 13 mph
Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Fiona easing towards the Leeward Islands
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Great weather locked in for several days
Olean Hall
State officials asking people to be on the lookout for missing, endangered Duplin County woman