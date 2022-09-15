Cooper: Snack company bringing nearly 100 jobs to Wayne County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A snack company is creating 94 new jobs in Wayne County, according to Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper says SunTree Snack Foods will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro.

“SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,” Cooper said. “Our quality of life, affordability, and manufacturing workforce continues to attract businesses from across the globe.”

Cooper’s office says the snack food company’s new facility will increase its manufacturing capacity and its national footprint, allowing it to deliver more products and serve new customers while creating new jobs in the Goldsboro area.

“We are so pleased to be working with Governor Cooper and the state of North Carolina to establish this new facility in Goldsboro and offer high-quality jobs to so many talented and capable North Carolinians,” Jeff Vogel, CEO of SunTree Snack Foods said.

WITN is told that the new positions include machine operators, office personnel, production staff, technicians, and managers. The wages will vary, but the average annual salary for the new positions is $50,742, which is higher than Wayne County’s overall average annual wage of $40,996.

Cooper says the new jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $4.7 million. A performance-based grant of $250,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with SunTree’s expansion to North Carolina.

