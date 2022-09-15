Chamber Connection: Fun times ahead in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC at Three is bringing the experts on your towns to your TVs with a segment called Chamber Connection.

Lori Drake serves as the executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce. She stopped by the Greenville studio to catch everyone up on the happenings in the town.

“Farmville has really grown a lot in the last eight to ten years,” Drake said. “Our downtown is very vibrant and we’ve really become a community of the arts and so that’s what we’re really celebrating and really enjoying right now.”

There is more than farmland in Farmville!

Music in the Park has a 5:00 downbeat at the May Museum tonight, September 15. That runs until 9:00.

The town is getting a logo makeover this month! The unveiling is on September 22nd at 5:30 at the Splash Pad park.

Don’t forget, spooky season is around the corner! Ghost Walk is back this October for two weekends only!

Head over to the chamber’s website for more events!

