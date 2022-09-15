CarolinaEast Foundation gives out grant money to several area non-profits

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern North Carolina hospital foundation gave out grant money to several area non-profits Wednesday.

The CarolinaEast Foundation donated $132,801 in total to 12 area non-profit organizations and programs.

The majority of the money came from the hospital’s employee campaign. During the fundraiser, over half of the workforce donated their time and dollars. According to the hospital, they raised $402,328 all of which will go towards serving the healthcare needs of the community.

“It is a privilege to present these grant dollars to our local non-profit partners and I am humbled by the generosity of our donors,” said Jared Brinkley, CarolinaEast Foundation Executive Director.

Hospital officials say a second grant cycle will take place later this year where the remaining funds will help the community through the Foundation’s assistance program. The assistance program helps support patients and their families with a variety of medical needs.

