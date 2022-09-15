CarolinaEast Foundation gives out grant money to several area non-profits

CarolinaEast Foundation
CarolinaEast Foundation(CarolinaEast Medical Center)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern North Carolina hospital foundation gave out grant money to several area non-profits Wednesday.

The CarolinaEast Foundation donated $132,801 in total to 12 area non-profit organizations and programs.

The majority of the money came from the hospital’s employee campaign. During the fundraiser, over half of the workforce donated their time and dollars. According to the hospital, they raised $402,328 all of which will go towards serving the healthcare needs of the community.

“It is a privilege to present these grant dollars to our local non-profit partners and I am humbled by the generosity of our donors,” said Jared Brinkley, CarolinaEast Foundation Executive Director.

Hospital officials say a second grant cycle will take place later this year where the remaining funds will help the community through the Foundation’s assistance program. The assistance program helps support patients and their families with a variety of medical needs.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Grande
Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house on Sept. 13, 2022
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house after report of drink tampering & sexual assault
Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
Shye’ Roberson
Greenville police release more information after shooting suspect arrested near high school
South Central High School football coach Kendrick Parker has announced he is stepping away from...
South Central High head football coach steps down

Latest News

Olean Hall
State officials asking people to be on the lookout for missing, endangered Duplin County woman
The Pirates are off to a 1-1 start at home, which has boosted revenue for local businesses
Greenville businesses see increased revenue during the first two weeks of ECU football season
Greenville businesses see increased revenue during the first two weeks of ECU football season
Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday