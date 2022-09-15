Biden to deliver keynote at United We Stand summit

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at a summit designed to “counter the...
President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at a summit designed to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.”(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the United We Stand Summit on Thursday at the White House.

According to the White House, the summit is designed to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.”

The White House said it is spotlighting “a whole-of-society response” to address hate-fueled violence, uniting efforts of the federal government, civic, faith, philanthropic and business leaders.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the summit earlier in the day, saying in part, “I strongly believe no one should ever be made to fight alone, not on this. We must stand together. Students, parents, educators, faith leaders, business leaders and law enforcement officials, and we must clearly say that a harm against any one of us is a harm against all of us.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Greenville Grande
Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday
South Central High School football coach Kendrick Parker has announced he is stepping away from...
South Central High head football coach steps down
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house on Sept. 13, 2022
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house after report of drink tampering & sexual assault
Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
Steven Ingram
Man turns himself in nearly year and a half after overdose crime

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows former Kansas...
FBI arrests former Kansas detective long accused of sexually assaulting women
Cancun
Bahamas & Cancun two nonstop destinations launching at RDU in November
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, third right, arrives to visit a children's hospital in...
US hits more Russians with sanctions over Ukraine
FILE - This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of...
Jan. 6 rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt gets jail term
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen