Bahamas & Cancun two nonstop destinations launching at RDU in November

Cancun
Cancun(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RDU AIRPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport says November will be a busy month for the airport, with four new nonstop destinations being added to its offerings.

RDU says direct flights to Cancun will resume on American Airlines in November, and nonstop flights from the airport to the Bahamas will take off that month when Bahamasair begins flying to Freeport, Grand Bahama, with connections to Nassau. Bahamasair will be RDU’s 14th airline.

Additionally, the airport says Avelo Airlines is adding service to Fort Myers on Florida’s Gulf Coast and Southwest is adding service to Kansas City.

RDU says August capped off the busy summer travel season with 1,075,240 million passengers flying through the airport, an increase of 22% over August 2021.

“Passenger traffic for the year is at 78% of 2019 levels, an indication leisure travel slowed as summer ended,” the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority said.

The airport authority expects travel to slow a bit moving into the fall months before picking back up over the Thanksgiving and winter holidays.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Grande
Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday
South Central High School football coach Kendrick Parker has announced he is stepping away from...
South Central High head football coach steps down
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house on Sept. 13, 2022
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house after report of drink tampering & sexual assault
Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
Steven Ingram
Man turns himself in nearly year and a half after overdose crime

Latest News

Parents pick up their kids from Northside High School in Jacksonville after police say two...
Jacksonville releases heavily redacted police recordings from high school stabbing
Greenville Grande
Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday
Shooting
Police say OBX couple killed in murder-suicide
PCC’s efforts to prepare a skilled biotechnology workforce have included outreach programs,...
PCC to get more than $1 million in federal grants to bolster science program