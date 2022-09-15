Bahamas & Cancun two nonstop destinations launching at RDU in November

RDU AIRPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport says November will be a busy month for the airport, with four new nonstop destinations being added to its offerings.

RDU says direct flights to Cancun will resume on American Airlines in November, and nonstop flights from the airport to the Bahamas will take off that month when Bahamasair begins flying to Freeport, Grand Bahama, with connections to Nassau. Bahamasair will be RDU’s 14th airline.

Additionally, the airport says Avelo Airlines is adding service to Fort Myers on Florida’s Gulf Coast and Southwest is adding service to Kansas City.

RDU says August capped off the busy summer travel season with 1,075,240 million passengers flying through the airport, an increase of 22% over August 2021.

“Passenger traffic for the year is at 78% of 2019 levels, an indication leisure travel slowed as summer ended,” the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority said.

The airport authority expects travel to slow a bit moving into the fall months before picking back up over the Thanksgiving and winter holidays.

