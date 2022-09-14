What’s for dinner? Nash brings hot chicken to the East

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the question that has plagued households for centuries on end... “What are we having for dinner?”

On ENC at Three we are making that decision easy by bringing the tastes and smells from our local spots to your screens.

Kicking things off is an Eastern Carolina chicken joint that brings the heat of Nashville to Uptown Greenville.

Nash took over the old Crossbones Tavern spot and transformed it into the restaurant and music venue you know today.

Ryan Griffin owns the spot. He can be seen right in the middle of the restaurant buzz meeting with his guests and serving up the spicy baskets.

“Nashville Hot Chicken obviously derives its recipe from the city of Nashville. It originated back during the mid to early 19th century,” Griffin said. “We’ve taken a play on that, brought it to ENC, given it a little ENC flair, but basically you’re still going to get a nice, hot, but also juicy, crispy piece of chicken.”

For upcoming music events or food and drink specials, follow Nash on Facebook or check out their website.

