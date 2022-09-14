Teacher of the Week: Paige Stallings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 14 is Paige Stallings.

Stallings is currently an Exceptional Children teacher at D. H Conley High School. She has been teaching students with special needs for 24 years.

She began her career teaching at a day treatment facility for students with social, and emotional disabilities in Hopewell, Virginia. She has taught in several schools in Virginia and started teaching in North Carolina in 2005.

At D.H. Conley she teaches Curriculum Assistance, Occupational Course of Study, and reading resource groups.

The person who nominated Stallings wrote:

“Mrs. Stallings has one of the kindest, most caring hearts of any teacher my kids have ever had. She genuinely cares about what is going on in their lives and is always looking for ways she can help. She doesn’t judge them on their grades or performance at school but cares about the whole person. She is great at identifying their strengths, giving positive feedback, and encouraging and challenging her students to do their best while also helping each other. While my daughter was out of school for surgery, Mrs. Stallings checked on her frequently and even brought her flowers and a get-well card signed by students in her class. She also offered to bring work from school to our home so my daughter could have hard copies of her assignments. Mrs. Stallings’ work with Exceptional Children is truly exceptional, and I am very grateful for teachers like her.”

Congratulations Mrs. Stallings!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.