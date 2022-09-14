State COVID-19 cases down for 7th straight week

Sep. 14, 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 cases in North Carolina are down for the seventh straight week, according to new data.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says 19,618 cases of the virus were reported for the week ending on Sept. 10th. Cases have steadily dropped each week since July 23rd, when they were at 34,219.

The data shows that the case count has not been this low since the week of May 7th, when it was at 17,672.

Hospitalizations are up for the week ending on Sept. 10th, after having steadily dropped the previous four weeks, with 1,100 patients with COVID-19 admitted compared with 1,002 the week before.

The percentage of emergency room visits being for COVID-19 symptoms is also up slightly for the week ending on Sept. 10th, with 5.4% of all visits being for COVID-like symptoms, up from 5.3% the previous week.

The number of COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater in North Carolina is down, with 12.5 million viral gene copies per person found in wastewater for the week ending on Sept. 7th, compared with 18.7 million the week before.

