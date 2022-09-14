Some Onslow County Senior Services activities canceled

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An HVAC repair has caused some Onslow County Senior Services activities to be canceled.

The county says all indoor activities are canceled until the repair is completed and all large gatherings in the multipurpose rooms are canceled, including Bingo on Thursday and Friday.

The repair is expected to be completed by the middle of next week.

WITN is told that the senior center, congregate nutrition, and adult day care services will close at noon on Thursday and Friday. All morning activities will continue as planned with the exception of fitness and other large gatherings.

The county says that all of Onslow County Senior Services will be closed on Monday and Tuesday while repair work is underway.

