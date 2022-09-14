Section of Havelock road to close Friday and Saturday mornings

Havelock Miller Boulevard road closure
Havelock Miller Boulevard road closure(City of Havelock)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a road in Havelock is closing for part of the morning on Friday and Saturday.

The City of Havelock says Miller Boulevard will be closed on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. both days.

The city says traffic will be diverted along Park Lane and Trader Avenue during the closure dates and times.

