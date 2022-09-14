Pet of the Week: Blazer

Pet of the Week: Blazer
By WITN Web Team
Sep. 14, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Pet of the Week for September 14 is Blazer.

Blazer is eight years old and he gets so excited when his foster parents even mention taking him outside, but he’s not always hyper, he can relax too.

His temporary parents say he is also a couch potato and a huge cuddler.

The good thing about his older dog is, that you don’t have to worry about any messes. He is completely house-trained.

While he might be a bit shy around new people, after a few hugs he is sure to become their best friend.

If you’re interested in adopting, visit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s website.

