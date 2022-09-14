North Carolina Senate hopefuls Budd, Beasley agree to debate next month

Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd
Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd(Candidate photos)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s two major-party U.S. Senate candidates have agreed to participate in a televised debate next month.

The campaigns of Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd said on Wednesday they would participate in an Oct. 7 debate.

Budd’s participation comes after he declined to join his Republican competitors in four televised debates leading up to the May primary.

There were no Senate Democratic primary debates on TV, as Beasley’s top rivals dropped out of the race months before the election.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
Greenville police took the shooting suspect in custody here on Deck Street.
Shooting suspect arrested after Greenville high school put on lockdown
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house on Sept. 13, 2022
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house after report of drink tampering & sexual assault
Board members look to possibly remove high honor from graduation
Pitt Co. school board considers removing valedictorian/salutatorian speakers from graduations
Man behind bars for drug charges
Man arrested in Beaufort County with about $130,000 worth of drugs

Latest News

Donald Trump to join U.S. senate candidate on North Carolina campaign trail
ENC doctor explains how realistic Biden’s pursuit of ending cancer is
State Supreme Court to hear voter ID arguments next month
mammogram
President Biden to deliver ‘Cancer Moonshot’ speech Monday in Boston