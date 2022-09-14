North Carolina Senate hopefuls Budd, Beasley agree to debate next month

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s two major-party U.S. Senate candidates have agreed to participate in a televised debate next month.

The campaigns of Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd said on Wednesday they would participate in an Oct. 7 debate.

Budd’s participation comes after he declined to join his Republican competitors in four televised debates leading up to the May primary.

There were no Senate Democratic primary debates on TV, as Beasley’s top rivals dropped out of the race months before the election.

