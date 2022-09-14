Man turns himself in nearly year and a half after overdose crime

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County man turned himself in to deputies for a crime that happened nearly a year and a half ago.

Back on April 12, 2021, Pitt County deputies were called to the drug overdose of a 34-year-old woman in the Portertown Road area.

Deputies say their investigation revealed that Steven Ingram had given the woman counterfeit Xanax bars. Warrants were obtained charging Ingram with two counts of sell or deliver counterfeit controlled substance.

The 40-year-old Fountain man turned himself in at the jail on Tuesday. He was released on a $5,000 secured bond.

Deputies say Ingram used Clonzolam to make the counterfeit Xanax. They say at the time of the crime, Clonozolam was not classified as a scheduled drug under North Carolina statutes. In December of last year that changed, and Clonozolam is now a Schedule I controlled substance in the state.

