Hurricane community forum in Kinston to be held Saturday

(WLOX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A community forum on hurricane awareness is being held by the National Weather Service in Kinston on Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City says the forum, which is free and open to everyone, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17th, starting at 11 a.m. It will take place at St. James AME Church at 402 East Shine Street in Kinston. A virtual option will also be offered; people may register for that here.

WITN is told that a NWS meteorologist will give a presentation on hurricanes and their impacts on Eastern Carolina.

Hurricane community forum taking place in Kinston
(National Weather Service)

“We will go over why you should never focus on just the category of the storm along with discussing all of the impacts any tropical cyclone can bring. We will cover the hurricane outlook for the season while emphasizing it only takes one storm to make an impact on your life! At the end we will transition to a community discussion and you can ask any questions you have,” the NWS said.

