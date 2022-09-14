Highway 12 returning to off-season speed limits Thursday

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Seasonal speed limits in several Eastern Carolina areas are returning to normal as the summer is ending.

The state Department of Transportation announced that Highway 12 in parts of Currituck and Dare counties will be returning to off-season speed limits on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Areas like Corolla, Frisco, and the Tri-Villages (Rodanthe, Waves, and Salvo) will be returning to 45 mph from the seasonal speed limit of 35 mph.

WITN is told that off-season speed limits will also return in several area of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, such as the area just north of Oregon Inlet and the area near the Haulover parking lot south of Avon.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution despite a lower visitor count.

“There are fewer visitors here than in July and August, but there are still many motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians on the Outer Banks in the fall,” said Win Bridgers, NCDOT Division Engineer. “People should continue to drive with caution and obey the posted speed limits to keep everyone safe on Highway 12.”

Seasonal speed limits will return on May 15, 2023.

