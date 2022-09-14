Havelock Chili Festival back for 40th anniversary

Havelock Chili Festival crowd
Havelock Chili Festival crowd(Havelock Chili Committee)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Chili Festival is coming back this year for its 40th anniversary.

The Havelock Chili Committee says it will be celebrating its 40th year after a two-year break. The festival is meant to support local causes and is run by volunteers.

In the last 5 years, the committee says it has given out more than $50,000 to the local community. In 2019, more than $11,500 was distributed to a variety of organizations, schools, and causes, including $1,000 in scholarships and $2,000 in STEM grants to Havelock elementary and middle schools.

This year, you can expect a wide arrangement of food and drinks like hot dogs, funnel cakes, and shaved ice while enjoying a performance from the Havelock High School Marching Band or a demonstration with a Craven County Sheriff’s Office K9 and its handler.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Sept. 24, at Walter B. Jones Park and end at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit their website or their Facebook page.

