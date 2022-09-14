Greenville police release more information after shooting suspect arrested near high school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police this morning released more information on a shooting that put a high school on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

Shye’ Roberson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury. The 19-year-old Greenville man was jailed on a $100,000 bond.

Greenville Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls says around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Khai Harris was shot on Concord Drive. Within 30 minutes, police were able to track Roberson, who they believe had run from an adjoining neighborhood to Deck Street, beside J.H. Rose High School. Concord Drive and Deck Street are a little over a mile apart.

WITN is told that the shooting took place in a parking lot at Sedgefield apartments, which is on Concord Drive. The 22-year-old Harris was shot in the leg and police said his injury appears to be non-life-threatening.

Sauls says the school was temporarily put on lockdown because Roberson was seen with a possible gun. The chief said police recovered a firearm on Deck Street.

Police said the shooting happened here on Concord Drive around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. (WITN)

