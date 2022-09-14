Former cop indicted on 58 counts of possessing child porn

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A former cop turned himself in to deputies Tuesday after being indicted on 58 counts of possessing child porn in Halifax County.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Willie Murphy, Jr. was a police officer with the Enfield Police Department at the time of his arrest in 2020. Murphy is from Wilson.

WITN is told that criminal investigators testified before the grand jury in Halifax on Monday and handed down a true bill of indictment in order to officially charge Murphy with 58 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies say the charges stem from an investigation that began in 2020. The charges say Murphy had child porn which contained visual representations of minors engaged in sexual activity on electronic devices seized from his home in September of 2020. He is charged with possessing the material, not spreading it.

The sheriff’s office says Murphy is no longer working in law enforcement. He was released on a $10,000 bond and his first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 24th.

Deputies say Murphy still has charges pending prosecution from his arrest in 2020.

