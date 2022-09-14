Food prices continue to soar, see biggest increase in decades

Economists say the increase in prices is not just because of inflation, which is slowing down.
Economists say the increase in prices is not just because of inflation, which is slowing down.(Pexels)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Food prices shot up 11.4% over the past year, marking the biggest increase since 1979.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics laid out the new numbers this week, showing everything from eggs and flour to milk and meat cost more now.

Food prices shot up 11.4% over the past year, marking the biggest increase since 1979.
Food prices shot up 11.4% over the past year, marking the biggest increase since 1979.(DCC)

Economists say the increase in prices is not just because of inflation, which is slowing down.

Food prices are affected by global events, like the war in Ukraine, which impacts the costs of wheat and other things we buy.

They are also affected by natural disasters, like droughts that have killed crops, and the avian flu which has hit the supply of eggs and turkeys.

Additionally, it takes time for changes, like decreases in ingredient prices, to get to customers.

Furthermore, the demand for food isn’t flexible. You can skimp on a new outfit or a vacation, but you can’t stop buying food.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
Greenville police took the shooting suspect in custody here on Deck Street.
Shooting suspect arrested after Greenville high school put on lockdown
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house on Sept. 13, 2022
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house after report of drink tampering & sexual assault
Board members look to possibly remove high honor from graduation
Pitt Co. school board considers removing valedictorian/salutatorian speakers from graduations
Man behind bars for drug charges
Man arrested in Beaufort County with about $130,000 worth of drugs

Latest News

A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
Mother gets $185,000 after son shot & killed by Washington police officer
A mako shark jumped onto a fishing boat off the coast of Maine. (WGME, DAVID SINCLAIR, CAMERON...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Airborne shark lands on teen fishing in boat
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Car guy Biden touting electric vehicles at Detroit auto show