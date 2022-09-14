Eastern Carolina school districts work around federal free lunch waiver expiring

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A federal waiver introduced during the pandemic that allowed schools to feed their students at no cost has expired.

School districts in Eastern Carolina are working to ensure that their students can still eat for free in order to eliminate the financial burden for parents.

Both Lenoir County Schools and Beaufort County Schools have been able to provide lunches at no cost to students and parents.

Beaufort County Schools will be operating with the Community Eligibility Provision and Lenoir County schools under a United States Department of Agriculture program.

With prices increasing at rapid rates, Beaufort County Schools’ Director of Nutrition Joanne Kirven found it important for the school system to be able to provide for its students.

“Our food costs and supply costs are probably up 30 to 35 percent at the moment,” Kirven said. “That is if we can actually get the product, still having some major supply issues. But we try to manage on our end to try and not put that burden on our families and our customers.”

For one Beaufort County Schools student, Angelina Sprounce, she’s grateful that the free lunches are able to make families’ lives easier.

“I feel like some parents can’t afford lunches so they should be allowed to have free lunch. People are going broke out here,” Sprounce said.

Around 30 million children were consuming free lunches during the pandemic, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.