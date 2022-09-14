Eastern Carolina realtors react to national mortgage demand drop

For sale sign
For sale sign(John Bazemore | AP)
By Deric Rush and WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Nationally, the demand for mortgages continues to slide, but some realtors in the East say they aren’t seeing the same trend.

According to the latest numbers from the Mortgage Bankers Association, applications for new mortgages fell 1.2% last week.

In the past 12 months, the demand is down 29%, as interest rates climb past 6% for the first time since 2008.

However, realtors in Craven County say that despite the increase, over the past six months, interest rates are still lower than they were 15 years ago. Experts say despite the steady uptick, houses along the coast continue to sell at a good pace.

“When people see those interest rates go up, they have that fear that they’re going to be paying more money, and in actuality, they are,” Heather Stepp, Keller Williams of New Bern CEO said. “However, interest rates are still the lowest that they’ve been over the past six months, over the past 10 to 15, 20 years.”

The 6% interest rate for mortgages is essentially double what it was this time last year, but Stepp says the median sales price increased by 20% in the past year.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
Greenville police took the shooting suspect in custody here on Deck Street.
Shooting suspect arrested after Greenville high school put on lockdown
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house on Sept. 13, 2022
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house after report of drink tampering & sexual assault
Board members look to possibly remove high honor from graduation
Pitt Co. school board considers removing valedictorian/salutatorian speakers from graduations
Man behind bars for drug charges
Man arrested in Beaufort County with about $130,000 worth of drugs

Latest News

Some Onslow County Senior Services activities canceled
Havelock Chili Festival crowd
Havelock Chili Festival back for 40th anniversary
The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Highway 12 returning to off-season speed limits Thursday
Hurricane community forum in Kinston to be held Saturday