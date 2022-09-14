Donald Trump to join U.S. senate candidate on North Carolina campaign trail

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Republican U.S. senate candidate Ted Budd announced Wednesday that former President Donald Trump will join him for an upcoming campaign stop in Wilmington.

The rally will take place on Friday, September 23, at the Aero Center.

Doors for the event will open at 2:00 pm and the actual rally is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm.

Budd is in a tight race against Democrat Cheri Beasley for the highly sought after U.S. senate seat that is open because Senator Richard Burr is retiring at the end of his term.

For information on tickets to the Wilmington rally, click here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
Greenville police took the shooting suspect in custody here on Deck Street.
Shooting suspect arrested after Greenville high school put on lockdown
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house on Sept. 13, 2022
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house after report of drink tampering & sexual assault
Board members look to possibly remove high honor from graduation
Pitt Co. school board considers removing valedictorian/salutatorian speakers from graduations
Man behind bars for drug charges
Man arrested in Beaufort County with about $130,000 worth of drugs

Latest News

Shye’ Roberson
Greenville police release more information after shooting suspect arrested near high school
Beach driving season
Beach driving season begins in Emerald Isle this week
Teacher of the Week: Paige Stallings
Teacher of the Week: Paige Stallings
Pet of the Week: Blazer
Pet of the Week: Blazer