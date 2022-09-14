Donald Trump to join U.S. senate candidate on North Carolina campaign trail

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Republican U.S. senate candidate Ted Budd announced Wednesday that former President Donald Trump will join him for an upcoming campaign stop in Wilmington.

The rally will take place on Friday, September 23, at the Aero Center.

Doors for the event will open at 2:00 pm and the actual rally is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm.

Budd is in a tight race against Democrat Cheri Beasley for the highly sought after U.S. senate seat that is open because Senator Richard Burr is retiring at the end of his term.

For information on tickets to the Wilmington rally, click here.

