Beach driving season begins in Emerald Isle this week

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Beach driving season is getting ready to be underway in one Crystal Coast town.

The 2022-23 Beach Driving Season begins on Thursday, Sept. 15 in Emerald Isle, and runs until April 30, 2023.

You can apply for your beach driving permit online or in person at the Emerald Isle Police Department at 7500 Emerald Drive. You must watch a short video, then take a quiz and score at least 80 percent. You will attach your results to your beach driving permit application. You will receive a notification when your permit is available to pick up at the Police Department.

There is a ten-day period around Easter where beach driving is not permitted.

If you have questions about beach driving, please contact the Police Department at 252-354-2021.

