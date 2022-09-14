Beach driving season begins in Emerald Isle this week

Beach driving season
Beach driving season(Town of Atlantic Beach)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Beach driving season is getting ready to be underway in one Crystal Coast town.

The 2022-23 Beach Driving Season begins on Thursday, Sept. 15 in Emerald Isle, and runs until April 30, 2023.

You can apply for your beach driving permit online or in person at the Emerald Isle Police Department at 7500 Emerald Drive. You must watch a short video, then take a quiz and score at least 80 percent. You will attach your results to your beach driving permit application. You will receive a notification when your permit is available to pick up at the Police Department.

There is a ten-day period around Easter where beach driving is not permitted.

If you have questions about beach driving, please contact the Police Department at 252-354-2021.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
Greenville police took the shooting suspect in custody here on Deck Street.
Shooting suspect arrested after Greenville high school put on lockdown
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house on Sept. 13, 2022
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house after report of drink tampering & sexual assault
Board members look to possibly remove high honor from graduation
Pitt Co. school board considers removing valedictorian/salutatorian speakers from graduations
Man behind bars for drug charges
Man arrested in Beaufort County with about $130,000 worth of drugs

Latest News

Teacher of the Week: Paige Stallings
Teacher of the Week: Paige Stallings
Pet of the Week: Blazer
Pet of the Week: Blazer
Pet of the Week: Blazer
Pet of the Week: Blazer
Teacher of the Week: Paige Stallings
Teacher of the Week: Paige Stallings