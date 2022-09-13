‘We are so proud’: Craven County K-9 Nibbles retires

K-9 Nibbles
K-9 Nibbles(Craven County Sheriff's Office - K-9 Unit)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A K-9 officer with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office is retiring after about two and a half years on the job.

The sheriff’s office’s K-9 unit says Nibbles came to the office on Jan. 23rd, 2020 as a narcotics detection K-9. The dog has seized more than 7-1/2 pounds of illegal drugs, and helped find and seize over 11,500 illegal pills, 9 illegal guns, and over $25,000 in cash. Nibbles also helped arrest over 100 people.

“K-9 Nibbles - as you have finished your last shift on duty and now headed for retirement, we thank you for your years of faithful service to the citizens and first responders of Craven County by keeping them safe. Thank you for all your hard work and dedication and making sure your handler got home safe every night,” the K-9 unit said.

The sheriff’s office says Nibbles is retiring because his exact age is unclear and he has begun to show deputies that he struggles to sit down. After taking X-rays, they found out Nibbles has some spine deterioration issues.

WITN is told that Nibbles was rescued in 2015 from a dog fighting ring in Ontario, Canada by Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary.

Caption

