NCDHHS extends grant for early education care & teacher support

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced that grants for child care and staff will be extended through 2023.

The NCDHHS Division of Child Development and Early Education (DCDEE) says it has distributed $655 million in grants to 4,247 child care centers since its launch in October of 2021.

The child care stabilization grants are funded by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. The grants focus on child care services that have been underpaid and they are meant to help them begin to rebound from pandemic-driven business losses and expenses.

WITN is told that the DCDEE will use about $150 million to focus on the teachers’ compensation and support. However, they say this support will not be large enough to fully replace the stabilization grants funding. The child care stabilization grants will thus be extended through December 2023.

“This extension of compensation grants is another important step toward recognizing the crucial work of early educators and helping child care programs stay open for the families who count on them,” Susan Gale Perry, NCDHHS Opportunity and Well-Being chief deputy secretary said.

“At the same time, we can’t rely on temporary solutions; we need long-term investment to strengthen the early care and learning workforce and ensure access to high quality care. This workforce is fundamental to our economy and foundational to the well-being of children and families.”

To learn more about these grants, visit here.

