NCDHHS extends grant for early education care & teacher support

(WDBJ7)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced that grants for child care and staff will be extended through 2023.

The NCDHHS Division of Child Development and Early Education (DCDEE) says it has distributed $655 million in grants to 4,247 child care centers since its launch in October of 2021.

The child care stabilization grants are funded by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. The grants focus on child care services that have been underpaid and they are meant to help them begin to rebound from pandemic-driven business losses and expenses.

WITN is told that the DCDEE will use about $150 million to focus on the teachers’ compensation and support. However, they say this support will not be large enough to fully replace the stabilization grants funding. The child care stabilization grants will thus be extended through December 2023.

“This extension of compensation grants is another important step toward recognizing the crucial work of early educators and helping child care programs stay open for the families who count on them,” Susan Gale Perry, NCDHHS Opportunity and Well-Being chief deputy secretary said.

To learn more about these grants, visit here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville...
Section of busy Greenville street now closed for several months
The bridge spans Chicod Creek in Pitt County.
Pitt County bridge closing this week to be replaced
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Board members look to possibly remove high honor from graduation
Pitt Co. school board considers removing valedictorian/salutatorian speakers from graduations

Latest News

Board members look to possibly remove high honor from graduation
Pitt Co. school board considers removing valedictorian/salutatorian speakers from graduations
Students work at ECU Isley Innovation Hub
‘Very helpful’: ECU Isley Innovation Hub offers space for aspiring entrepreneurs
K-9 Nibbles
‘We are so proud’: Craven County K-9 Nibbles retires
Craven County K-9 Nibbles
Craven County K-9 Nibbles