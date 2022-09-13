Man arrested in Beaufort County with about $130,000 worth of drugs

Man behind bars for drug charges
Man behind bars for drug charges(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man is behind bars after Beaufort County law enforcement found him with about $130,000 worth of drugs.

Beaufort County deputies and Washington police officers found Michael Morgan with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Marijuana, and digital scales.

Officials say the estimated street value of the drugs is about $130,000.

The 32-year-old from Charlotte was charged with two counts of drug trafficking.

He is currently at the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

