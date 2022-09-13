Lane closures resume tonight for Emerald Isle Bridge

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - A bridge that connects a Crystal Coast town to the mainland will again be partially shut down starting tonight.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says starting tonight, one of the two lanes on the Emerald Isle Bridge will be shut down nightly from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The bridge carries Highway 58 across the Intracoastal Waterway.

The DOT says the lane closures will continue through next spring.

Due to special events, there will be no lane closures on Sept. 23-24 and Oct. 21-22.

Beginning November 1st, the DOT says the bridge contractor will close one lane Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and then again from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and all day on Saturday and Sunday.

The work is being done to preserve the bridge.

The DOT says you can expect delays as flagging operations will be in place to allow vehicles to take turns crossing the bridge, It says no lane closures will happen during the holiday periods of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.

