HBCU football games to air on WITN 7.2 this season

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This college football season, WITN will be airing Historical Black College and University football games on WITN 7.2.

Here is the schedule of games including dates and times:

  • Sept. 17 at 5 p.m: Southern vs. Texas Southern
  • Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alcorn State
  • Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.: Grambling State at Alabama A&M
  • Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.: Florida A&M at Grambling State
  • Oct. 22 at 3 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State
  • Oct. 29 at 4 p.m.: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M
  • Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.: Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman
  • Nov. 11 at 3 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn State
  • Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.: Texas Southern at Alabama A&M

You can stay up to date on the WITN programming schedule here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville...
Section of busy Greenville street now closed for several months
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Missing teen
Missing Washington teen found safe
Devin Maurice Hyman
Edgecombe County deputies investigating weekend homicide

Latest News

Greene Central boys soccer finding its stride again, win big at North Pitt
ECU has plenty of positive takeaways from their week two win over ODU
ECU has plenty of positive takeaways from their week two win over ODU
Greene Central boys soccer wins at North Pitt
Greene Central boys soccer finding its stride again, win big at North Pitt
ECU has plenty of positives coming out of win over ODU
ECU has plenty of positive takeaways from their week two win over ODU