HBCU football games to air on WITN 7.2 this season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This college football season, WITN will be airing Historical Black College and University football games on WITN 7.2.

Here is the schedule of games including dates and times:

Sept. 17 at 5 p.m: Southern vs. Texas Southern

Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alcorn State

Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.: Grambling State at Alabama A&M

Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.: Florida A&M at Grambling State

Oct. 22 at 3 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State

Oct. 29 at 4 p.m.: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M

Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.: Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman

Nov. 11 at 3 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn State

Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.: Texas Southern at Alabama A&M

You can stay up to date on the WITN programming schedule here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.