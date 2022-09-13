Greenville police to hold meeting discussing school safety

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An eastern North Carolina police department is set to hold a meeting Tuesday night to discuss school safety.

The Greenville Police Department will hold the meeting at 6:00 p.m. in the Greenville city council chambers.

Area officials will speak including Interim Police Chief, Ted Sauls, and Pitt County Superintendent, Ethan Lenker.

Parents, students, and staff will be able to learn about school resource officers and the department’s strategy to deal with school intruders.

There will also be a discussion about mental health and community responsibility.

