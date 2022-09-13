Greenville high school on lockdown while police make nearby shooting arrest

Greenville police took the shooting suspect in custody here on Deck Street.
Greenville police took the shooting suspect in custody here on Deck Street.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been taken into custody after a shooting this afternoon in Greenville.

Greenville Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls says around 1 p.m. Tuesday, a person was shot on Concord Drive. Within 30 minutes, police were able to track the suspect, who they believe had run from an adjoining neighborhood to Deck Street, beside J.H. Rose High School. Concord Drive and Deck Street are a little over a mile apart.

Sauls says the school was temporarily put on lockdown because the suspect was seen with a possible gun. The chief said police recovered a firearm on Deck Street.

An ambulance was called to Deck Street to check out the suspect for any medical problems. Sauls said the suspect would then be taken to the police department for questioning.

WITN is told that the names of the suspect and victim, who police believe knew each other, are forthcoming.

The shooting victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

