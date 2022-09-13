Greene Central boys soccer finding its stride again, win big at North Pitt

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central boys soccer back to work this fall starting to take shape after making the state final last year.

Taking on North Pitt Monday night on the road. Rams would open it up first half, Ariel Nunez dishing in corners and the guy they call Kiké headed in a couple. Greene Central got up 4-0.

The Rams would double the lead in the second half. Great pass and Ezequiel Roman makes it count they would go up 8.

Panthers did break the shutout on a penalty kick Angel Peralta puts it home

Rams roll to their 4th straight win 9-1.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.