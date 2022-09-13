Greene Central boys soccer finding its stride again, win big at North Pitt

Greene Central 9, North Pitt 1
Greene Central boys soccer wins at North Pitt
Greene Central boys soccer wins at North Pitt(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central boys soccer back to work this fall starting to take shape after making the state final last year.

Taking on North Pitt Monday night on the road. Rams would open it up first half, Ariel Nunez dishing in corners and the guy they call Kiké headed in a couple. Greene Central got up 4-0.

The Rams would double the lead in the second half. Great pass and Ezequiel Roman makes it count they would go up 8.

Panthers did break the shutout on a penalty kick Angel Peralta puts it home

Rams roll to their 4th straight win 9-1.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen
Missing Washington teen found safe
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville...
Greenville busy street now closed for several months
Barbed wire sits atop a fence as a North Carolina prison.
Swansboro man gets more than 41 years on child porn charges

Latest News

ECU has plenty of positives coming out of win over ODU
ECU has plenty of positive takeaways from their week two win over ODU
ECU Navy set for 6 PM kickoff
ECU announces game against Navy will kickoff at 6 PM
ECU tops ODU a big bounce back win for the Pirates.
ECU football uses big second half to propel past ODU
Pirates defeat ODU at home for first win of the season