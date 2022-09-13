Goldsboro nonprofit leader accused of sex crime with 10-year-old victim

Rodney Robinson
Rodney Robinson(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, NC (WRAL) - A Goldsboro nonprofit leader is charged with indecent liberties with a 10-year-old boy.

The Goldsboro Police Department responded to an incident on Thursday, Aug. 25, around 1 p.m. Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, was identified as a suspect.

WRAL reports that Robinson leads The ROCC Foundation, which according to the nonprofit’s website has a mission to “serve the hungry and homeless population, senior citizens with disabilities, at risk teens and children, less fortunate neighborhoods and grieving families due to tragic loss.”

A warrant for one count of incident liberties with a child was secured Sept. 8, and Robinson was arrested at his home the next day.

Robinson received a $25,000 secured bond and appeared in court Monday.

No other details were provided.

Earlier this week, a former Chatham County teacher was charged with attempted sexual act with a student, indecent liberties with a student, extortion and cyberstalking. The charges against her carry a maximum penalty of 59 months in prison, almost five years.

